The staff of the Sixth Division Circuit Court and participants in Teen Court (diversion program) toured the Arkansas Supreme Court and the Old Statehouse Museum on April 20. Teen Court is a volunteer program for 9-12 graders in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. It offers youth an opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders and serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors, according to a news release. Teen Court is accepting new volunteers for the 2022-2023 school years. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller, (870) 541-5455, or visit the court facility at 301 E. Second Ave. between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Teen Court members visit high court

