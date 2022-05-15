This date in baseball

1918 Washington's Walter Johnson pitched a 1-0, 18-inning victory over Lefty Williams of the Chicago White Sox, who also went the distance.

1919 After 12 scoreless innings, Cincinnati scored 10 runs off Al Mamaux in the 13th to beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 10-0.

1941 Joe DiMaggio began his 56-game hitting streak against Chicago's Eddie Smith, going 1 for 4 with one RBI.

1944 Clyde Shoun of the Reds tossed a no-hitter against the Boston Braves for a 1-0 victory in Cincinnati. Chuck Aleno's only home run of the year was the difference.

1952 Detroit's Virgil Trucks pitched the first of his two no-hitters for the season, beating the Washington Senators 1-0. Vic Wertz's two-out home run in the ninth off Bob Porterfield won the game.

1960 Don Cardwell became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first start after being traded. The Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 at Wrigley Field.

1973 Nolan Ryan of the California Angels pitched the first of a record seven no-hitters, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-0. Ryan tossed his second gem two months later.

1981 Len Barker of Cleveland pitched the first perfect game in 13 years as the Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 at Municipal Stadium.

1993 The Montreal Expos retired their first number, No. 10 for Rusty Staub.

1996 Chicago outfielder Tony Phillips went into the stands to confront a heckling fan during the White Sox's 20-8 victory at Milwaukee. Phillips, who already had changed into street clothes after being taken out of the game in the sixth inning, went after a 23-year-old fan in the left-field bleachers.

2005 Morgan Ensberg hit three home runs and finished 4 for 4 with 5 RBI in Houston's 9-0 victory over San Francisco.

2005 New York's Tino Martinez hit 2 home runs and drove in 3 runs in the Yankees' 6-4 win over Oakland. The two home runs gave Martinez eight home runs in his last eight games.

-- The Associated Press