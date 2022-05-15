TRAVELERS 6, MISSIONS 2

The Arkansas Travelers (14-18) took the lead Saturday with a three-run fourth inning, then padded their lead with a run in the fifth and two more in the eighth to beat the San Antonio Missions (14-18) in front of an announced crowd of 5,066 at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Zach DeLoach hit an RBI double to left field in the fourth inning that scored Kaden Polcovich to get the scoring started. DeLoach and Jake Scheiner scored later in the inning on Cade Marlowe's single to left field for a 3-0 lead.

After Domingo Leyba's sacrifice fly scored Esteury Ruiz in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1, Arkansas got the run back in the top of the fifth inning when Jack Larsen's RBI single scored Joe Rizzo.

Scheiner extended the lead to 6-1 in the eighth inning on a two-run home run -- his fourth of the season. Ruiz then capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly that scored Korry Howell.

Polcovich and Marlowe had two hits each to lead the Travelers, who finished with eight as a team. Ruiz was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored to lead the Missions.

Arkansas starter Levi Stoudt (4-3) pitched 6 innings to get the victory, allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits with 3 strikeouts and no walks.