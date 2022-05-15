Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican candidate for the Senate in North Carolina; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Pelosi; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



