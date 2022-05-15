Saturday’s Division I Baseball roundups





SUN BELT

UALR 7, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock (22-23, 10-15 Sun Belt) defeated Georgia Southern (33-17, 19-7) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock to break its four-game losing streak and move within a game of .500.

UALR and Georgia Southern's starters were both taken out of the game in the fourth inning, giving up four and six runs respectively.

UALR's Michael Quevedo (2-0) came in relief of starter Hoss Brewer to throw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Reliever Sawyer Smallwood secured his fourth save on seven pitches.

UALR first baseman Canyon McWilliams opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. He finished with three RBI.

UALR center fielder Tyler Williams and designated hitter Noah Dickerson each had two hits and combined for four runs scored.

Georgia Southern center fielder Sam Blancato and left fielder Parker Biederer combined for four RBI on two hits, including Blancato's two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Georgia State 7, Arkansas State 4

Arkansas State (11-34, 5-20 Sun Belt Conference) fell to Georgia State (29-23, 14-12) in an error-filled game at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU starter Will Nash (1-6) allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, in 4 1/3 innings with 7 hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Georgia State starter Mason Patel (2-2) held ASU to 1 run in 5 innings, striking out 3 while giving up 3 hits and a walk.

Designated hitter Max Ryerson led GSU at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a home run and 3 RBI. First baseman Luke Boynton added a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

ASU was led at the plate by first baseman Jared Toler who tallied 3 hits and 1 RBI.

The Red Wolves did most of their damage in the seventh inning, started by shortstop Wil French's triple down the right field line. French's hit was followed by RBI singles from Toler and left fielder Jaylon Deshazier

The teams were responsible for a combined five errors.

ASUN

JACKSONVILLE STATE 3, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 1

Jacksonville State (22-27, 15-11 ASUN Conference) downed the University of Central Arkansas (23-25, 17-9) in Jacksonville, Ala., thanks to starting pitcher Isaiah Magwood.

Magwood (6-2) held UCA to the 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6.

UCA starter Jesse Barker (2-6) allowed 3 earned runs in 4 innings, giving up 5 hits and striking out 4.

Jacksonville State was led by the top of its order. The 1 through 3 hitters for the Gamecocks went a combined 6 for 11 with three RBI and a home run.

First baseman Hunter Hicks led UCA at the plate, as he went 2 for 4 with two doubles.

Catcher Noah Argenta had the Bears' lone RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.



