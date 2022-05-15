Woman, 37, faces

drug, gun charges

A Jacksonville woman faces several felony charges after that city's police stopped her Friday afternoon and reportedly found drugs and a handgun, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over Natasha Trupka, 37, shortly after 2 p.m. because her license plate was reportedly expired and showed as registered to a different vehicle.

Police reported smelling marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding baggies of white crystalline substance, suspected marijuana and a white powdery substance, a single hydrocodone pill and a loaded Glock 42 handgun, the report states.

Trupka is charged with three felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and two drug possession charges -- and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.