Annual LGBTQ+ film event returns to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ film festival will return in person from Thursday-Sunday.

The film festival will be held at the Argenta Community Theatre.

This year will be the eighth annual Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ film festival, which is hosted by Central Arkansas Pride. The festival will feature "thought-provoking films document LGBTQ+ lives truthfully and with respect," according to a news release.

"These events will bring our film festival to new levels and will be quality, fun-filled entertainment for the Central Arkansas community" said Central Arkansas Pride's Executive Director Zack Baker in a statement. "We are also excited about the opportunity to engage with local LGBTQ+ filmmakers and help them expand their knowledge and careers."

Film passes for the festival will cost $50 while tickets to individual screenings will cost $10.