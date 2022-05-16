ASC sets fundraising June Summer Bash

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is kicking off summer with Art Rocks: Summer Bash from 5-10 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4.

The fundraising event will feature music, food trucks, games, art demos, art auctions, karaoke, kid-friendly activities and other projects.

The Summer Bash will be held at ASC’s ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St. The event is to celebrate the new facilities and to raise money for a renovation project at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St., according to a news release.

“We’re so excited about the lineup of activities during the Summer Bash,” said Morgun Henson, ASC’s communications and development coordinator, who is organizing the event.

“This event is all about celebrating our new facilities, The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS,” Henson said.

The two buildings opened in 2021 and received several design awards for adaptive reuse. Spaces include a retail gallery; a black box theater; open gallery spaces for exhibitions and events, a workshop, and an outdoor event area.

“These buildings can host such a variety of events,” Henson said. “Instead of cramming the Summer Bash all into one day, we decided to split it up and offer a portion for adults to relax and unwind and another portion for kids and families to enjoy. Each event will give attendees a different taste of what we offer and what is possible with these facilities. These spaces are truly for the community and we want to celebrate accordingly!”

JUNE 3

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. June 3 with live jazz, R&B, and neo-soul fusion by the trio Neighbors. Complimentary beer, wine, and soda will be available to ages 21 and older from 5-7 p.m., courtesy of M.K. Distributors. Attendees can attend the concert and eat dinner from an array of food trucks on site.

They can also watch live artist demos and have an opportunity to bid on the finished pieces of art.

Greta Kresse of Little Rock will paint with watercolors. Jefferson County native John Kushmaul, also of Little Rock, will paint a Pine Bluff-area landmark. Troy DeBill of Redfield will be throwing pots on a wheel that will later be fired in the on-site kiln.

Attendees can also purchase unique 6-inch square artworks on canvas that members of the Pine Bluff Art League created specifically for the Summer Bash.

At 7 p.m., the event transitions into a karaoke party before winding down at 10 p.m.

In addition to the art auctions, a raffle will be another opportunity for attendees to support ASC.

“You definitely won’t want to miss out on our raffle prize,” Henson said. “We will be raffling off an inflatable kayak full of craft beer from Arkansas breweries.” Entry to the Friday night festivities is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. It is open to all ages, and ages 21 and older can have alcoholic beverages. All attendees will be carded and given wristbands.

JUNE 4

“The Saturday (June 4) portion of the event will be all about the kiddos and families,” Henson said.

Admission to all of the June 4 activities is free. Activities will include face painting and a tie-dye station.

“Community members can also create beautiful art with our spin-art bike and decorate our sidewalks with chalk art,” said Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC’s education programs coordinator.

Summer treats will also be available, she said.

“Overall, our attendees can look forward to a fun weekend celebrating our new facilities,” Henson said.

All proceeds from Art Rocks will go toward enlarging the Creative Construction Zone to allow more space for hands-on STEAM activities for pre-K through third-grade students. The renovation will also include a micro-teaching kitchen to support ASC’s CrEATe Lab program, and the patio outside of the Creative Construction Zone will be reconfigured to provide additional teaching and event space.

For more information about Art Rocks, contact Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.



