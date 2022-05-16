Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

May 5

Joshua Garrett Arnold, 22, Springdale, and Cymber Ann Henderson, 22, Siloam Springs

James Stanley Black III, 53, and Karen Nickole Black, 49, both of Gentry

Tyler Christopher Hellmuth, 39, and Alena Rae Canchola, 37, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Jackson Lynn Holdeman, 20, Russellville, and Stephanie Brooke Koehn, 23, Gentry

Joshua Paul Mast, 23, Springdale, and Hannah Joy Lawrence, 21, Fayetteville

May 6

Bijayeeta Banerjee, 32, and Jitendra Kumar, 31, both of Bentonville

Ozzie Jay Bock, 60, and Pamela Sue Fisher, 53, both of Springdale

Douglas Amilcar Diaz, 45, and Brenda Magaly Maldonado Tejada, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Ronald Bruce Dilbert, 62, and Eden Lynn Baker Tallman, 59, both of Bentonville

Jose Ricardo Dominguez, 30, and Rhonda Elizabeth Dice, 28, both of Wichita, Kan.

Allen Franklin Gray, 62, and Rhonda Vanie Calkins, 62, both of Lowell

Trevon Michael Greenwood, 30, and Karessa Danyel Pope, 28, both of Bentonville

Michael Shattuck Hall, 47, Rogers, and Natalie Anne Hart, 40, both of Springdale

Jesse Christopher Hiebert, 22, Auburn, Kan., and Coplea Tate Donley, 24, Siloam Springs

Brandon Edward Jackson, 28, and Michelle Brittaney Bray, 29, both of Republic, Mo.

Brandon Lee John, 49, and Amanda Michelle Burke, 32, both of McAlester, Okla.

Daniel Dean Klingman, 39, and Ashley Nicole Kirby, 38, both of Pea Ridge

Barry Kendal Maupin, 39, and Whitney Danielle Wiley, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Thomas Gerald Ottoson, 60, and Michelle Renee Boos, 54, both of Bella Vista

Jerry Joe Dolphus Reid, 38, and Amanda Ann Osbourn, 35, both of Gentry

Billy Wayne Russell, 52, and Gracie Marie Swadley, 45, both of Garfield

Edward Alan Tullin III, 56, Bella Vista, and Deanna Denise Mosele, 55, Wauconda, Ill.

Mark Evan VanDyke, 30, Siloam Springs , and Chelsea JaNae Garr, 28, Westville, Okla.

Hollis Michael Wigginton, 24, Fayetteville, and Lexus Chanee Allen, 21, Centerton

Cameron Alexander Willms, 29, and Delaney Lynn Cornelison, 25, both of Greenwood, Mo.

May 9

Selvin Eduardo Bardales, 37, and Margot Rodriguez Robertson, 51, both of Siloam Springs

Cade August Brown, 22, and Katelyn Chantel Brinkley, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Tod Caelyn Broyles, 33, and Katherine Lynn Mendenhall, 33, both of Rogers

James Arthur Hayes Jr, 29, and Silver Colene Hammers, 31, both of Rogers

Brenden Michael Henthorn, 21, and Alyssa Suzanne Rodgers, 21, both of Rogers

Stephen Jacob Holroyd, 27, Bentonville, and Lauren Renae Huskey, 26, Hindsville

Jason Riley Hudson, 49, and Karen Lynn Gatchel, 45, both of Bentonville

David Lao, 27, Rogers, and Aurora Kalli Mae Lum, 27, Little Rock

Skyler Jay Mills, 39, and Joan Marie Ferguson, 36, both of Rogers

Johnny Andy Mullen, 21, Carthage, Mo., and Katlin Michelle Pearce, 21, Breauxbridge, La.

Jerry John Ward III, 47, Kenai, Alaska, and Ashdon Nicole Downey, 35, Bentonville

Jonathan Michael Wright, 31, and Kendall Olivia Wood, 26, both of Bentonville

May 10

Justin Dwayne Lonzo Arnold, 28, and Samantha Kay Goble, 25, both of Gravette

Joshua Anthony England, 24, and Alissa Karen Olsen, 23, both of Bentonville

Jason Bernard Ertrachter, 45, and Nicole Lea Higginbotham, 45, both of Rogers

Caleb Mason Evans, 25, Westville, Okla., and Kayla Nichole Thurman, 26, Siloam Springs

Juan Carlos Gonzalez Contreras, 21, and Jessica Montoya-Pina, 20, both of Rogers

Shane Michael Mcclelland, 28, and Kitana LeAnn Young, 21, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jake Evan Smith, 24, Rogers, and Margaret Mae Agerton Welsh, 22, Springdale

Justice Ruiz Thompson, 25, and Brigette Marie Daniel, 25, both of Rogers

Oscar Sebastian Turcios Gomez, 25, and Lesly Sarai Barrera Racanac, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Benjamin Utz, 21, and Jasmine Nicole Wyrick, 20, both of Siloam Springs

May 11

Seth David Bach, 45, and Amber Dawn Fain, 35, both of Bentonville

Frederick Thomas Fisher, 56, Springdale, and Mary Elizabeth Webb, 50, Salina, Okla.

Kenneth Wade Hunt Jr, 22, and Betty Marie Barnes, 20, both of Decatur

Thomas Andrew Daniel Phillips Jr, 25, Fayetteville, and Giselle Roxanna Moran, 25, Bentonville

Christopher Luke Williams, 26, and Lindsey Erin Hess, 25, both of Cave Springs

Jarred Holden Witt, 28, and Kori Danae Lancaster, 28, both of Rogers