Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
May 5
Joshua Garrett Arnold, 22, Springdale, and Cymber Ann Henderson, 22, Siloam Springs
James Stanley Black III, 53, and Karen Nickole Black, 49, both of Gentry
Tyler Christopher Hellmuth, 39, and Alena Rae Canchola, 37, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Jackson Lynn Holdeman, 20, Russellville, and Stephanie Brooke Koehn, 23, Gentry
Joshua Paul Mast, 23, Springdale, and Hannah Joy Lawrence, 21, Fayetteville
May 6
Bijayeeta Banerjee, 32, and Jitendra Kumar, 31, both of Bentonville
Ozzie Jay Bock, 60, and Pamela Sue Fisher, 53, both of Springdale
Douglas Amilcar Diaz, 45, and Brenda Magaly Maldonado Tejada, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Ronald Bruce Dilbert, 62, and Eden Lynn Baker Tallman, 59, both of Bentonville
Jose Ricardo Dominguez, 30, and Rhonda Elizabeth Dice, 28, both of Wichita, Kan.
Allen Franklin Gray, 62, and Rhonda Vanie Calkins, 62, both of Lowell
Trevon Michael Greenwood, 30, and Karessa Danyel Pope, 28, both of Bentonville
Michael Shattuck Hall, 47, Rogers, and Natalie Anne Hart, 40, both of Springdale
Jesse Christopher Hiebert, 22, Auburn, Kan., and Coplea Tate Donley, 24, Siloam Springs
Brandon Edward Jackson, 28, and Michelle Brittaney Bray, 29, both of Republic, Mo.
Brandon Lee John, 49, and Amanda Michelle Burke, 32, both of McAlester, Okla.
Daniel Dean Klingman, 39, and Ashley Nicole Kirby, 38, both of Pea Ridge
Barry Kendal Maupin, 39, and Whitney Danielle Wiley, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Thomas Gerald Ottoson, 60, and Michelle Renee Boos, 54, both of Bella Vista
Jerry Joe Dolphus Reid, 38, and Amanda Ann Osbourn, 35, both of Gentry
Billy Wayne Russell, 52, and Gracie Marie Swadley, 45, both of Garfield
Edward Alan Tullin III, 56, Bella Vista, and Deanna Denise Mosele, 55, Wauconda, Ill.
Mark Evan VanDyke, 30, Siloam Springs , and Chelsea JaNae Garr, 28, Westville, Okla.
Hollis Michael Wigginton, 24, Fayetteville, and Lexus Chanee Allen, 21, Centerton
Cameron Alexander Willms, 29, and Delaney Lynn Cornelison, 25, both of Greenwood, Mo.
May 9
Selvin Eduardo Bardales, 37, and Margot Rodriguez Robertson, 51, both of Siloam Springs
Cade August Brown, 22, and Katelyn Chantel Brinkley, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Tod Caelyn Broyles, 33, and Katherine Lynn Mendenhall, 33, both of Rogers
James Arthur Hayes Jr, 29, and Silver Colene Hammers, 31, both of Rogers
Brenden Michael Henthorn, 21, and Alyssa Suzanne Rodgers, 21, both of Rogers
Stephen Jacob Holroyd, 27, Bentonville, and Lauren Renae Huskey, 26, Hindsville
Jason Riley Hudson, 49, and Karen Lynn Gatchel, 45, both of Bentonville
David Lao, 27, Rogers, and Aurora Kalli Mae Lum, 27, Little Rock
Skyler Jay Mills, 39, and Joan Marie Ferguson, 36, both of Rogers
Johnny Andy Mullen, 21, Carthage, Mo., and Katlin Michelle Pearce, 21, Breauxbridge, La.
Jerry John Ward III, 47, Kenai, Alaska, and Ashdon Nicole Downey, 35, Bentonville
Jonathan Michael Wright, 31, and Kendall Olivia Wood, 26, both of Bentonville
May 10
Justin Dwayne Lonzo Arnold, 28, and Samantha Kay Goble, 25, both of Gravette
Joshua Anthony England, 24, and Alissa Karen Olsen, 23, both of Bentonville
Jason Bernard Ertrachter, 45, and Nicole Lea Higginbotham, 45, both of Rogers
Caleb Mason Evans, 25, Westville, Okla., and Kayla Nichole Thurman, 26, Siloam Springs
Juan Carlos Gonzalez Contreras, 21, and Jessica Montoya-Pina, 20, both of Rogers
Shane Michael Mcclelland, 28, and Kitana LeAnn Young, 21, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Jake Evan Smith, 24, Rogers, and Margaret Mae Agerton Welsh, 22, Springdale
Justice Ruiz Thompson, 25, and Brigette Marie Daniel, 25, both of Rogers
Oscar Sebastian Turcios Gomez, 25, and Lesly Sarai Barrera Racanac, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Benjamin Utz, 21, and Jasmine Nicole Wyrick, 20, both of Siloam Springs
May 11
Seth David Bach, 45, and Amber Dawn Fain, 35, both of Bentonville
Frederick Thomas Fisher, 56, Springdale, and Mary Elizabeth Webb, 50, Salina, Okla.
Kenneth Wade Hunt Jr, 22, and Betty Marie Barnes, 20, both of Decatur
Thomas Andrew Daniel Phillips Jr, 25, Fayetteville, and Giselle Roxanna Moran, 25, Bentonville
Christopher Luke Williams, 26, and Lindsey Erin Hess, 25, both of Cave Springs
Jarred Holden Witt, 28, and Kori Danae Lancaster, 28, both of Rogers