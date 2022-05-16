Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 2

Carino's Italian

535 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen sauces and mixes being thawed in standing water bath.

Ember Mountain Coffee Co.

501 E. Third St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Wall behind the three-compartment sink should be covered with something to ensure the wall is smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Gap between the wall and the mop sink where water can get between the wall and the mop sink. Repair prior to operating. Holes in the concrete around the floor drain under the three-compartment sink.

Gusano's Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Dish machine reading 0 ppm for chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps-Deli/Bakery

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Foods on the right side of the hot display case are not all at 135 degrees or above. Chicken at 130 degrees and chicken pop at 113 degrees. Prepackaged eight-piece chicken in the customer grab-and-go case are not at 135 degrees or above. Prepared salads in the display case are all at 43 degrees. It was not known why these items are out of temperature. Cheese and meats in the same case are within allowable temperatures. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Even though the deli case is all one unit, past history shows the deli salad side does not maintain food at 41 degrees or below. Employees wearing jewelry on wrist and fingers. Repeat violation. Employee identified one knife as a personal knife the handle is wrapped with duct tape. Employee uses this for work-related activities. Floor in the fryer area is gone exposing wood underneath.

Harps-Food Store

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Hand washing sink is clogged and not draining properly. Sanitizer is not being dispensed at the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on the floor next to the door in the walk-in freezer. Repair as needed. Repeat violation. Milk spilled and dried on the floor under the milk shelf in the walk in. Milk spilled onto product displayed with milk. Cooler where the grated cheese is stored is not clean. Test strips in product are no longer in good condition. Strips are not giving an accurate reading. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees ow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple containers of food in the walk-in cooler did not have lids or coverings. Fajita chicken cooked this afternoon was at 130 degrees in the hot hold unit. Garlic in oil mixture (commercially packaged) stated "refrigerate after opening" stored on a counter at 71 degrees. Styrofoam cups without handles are being used to scoop salsa and are being stored in the salsa.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Scoop for chips is broken and chipped.

May 3

Decatur Livestock Auction Inc.

8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Critical violations: Food in the back white refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Decatur Northside Elementary

8950 Mount Olive Road, Decatur

Critical violations: Sanitizing cycle is not getting the plate temperature hot enough. Plate temperature should be 160 degrees. The wash cycle may not be getting hot enough. Final rinse plate temperature is dependent on the wash cycle being hot enough. Wash cycle is reading 150 degrees on the machine temperature gauge. Facility will manually sanitize until the unit is repaired.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Ice building up on the floor.

Decatur School

Arkansas 102 East, Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. No light in the walk-in cooler.

Neighbor's Mill Bakery & Cafe

2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Several items in walk-in and prep tables not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Using a plastic cup as scoops in prep table.

Newk's Eatery

5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink near food prep area blocked by boxes. Shredded cheese in countertop ice cooler at 67 degrees. No ice beneath the food items.

Noncritical violations: Employee drink with no lid in food preparation area. Squeeze bottle on prep table not labeled with contents.

Taste Tea Kitchen

2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 7, Rogers

Critical violations: Unprotected employee beverage in prep area. Quaternary ammonium in three-compartment sink 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Steel bowl being used to scoop cooked rice from bulk container in walk-in cooler.

The Angel's Place

2800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs and bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available.

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

May 4

Comfortable Cup Cafe

2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

Critical violations: Hand wash sink not working near ware-washing area.

Noncritical violations: None

DGTC

805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No method available to test heat dish machine - plate temperature.

DGTC-Kiosk

805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Front handwash sink in coffee bar is not currently operational.

Noncritical violations: None

Friendship Community Care

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not use soap to wash hands. When instructed to use soap, employee did not lather long enough before rinsing soap off. Sanitizer being dispensed into the dishwasher is not registering any concentration when checked with test strip. Items in the refrigerator are not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and then clean dishes but did not wash hands before handling washed dishes from the machine to put in sanitizer (manually sanitizing). Permit posted but expired.

J Street-Food Store

2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwash sign posted at handwash sink.

The Downtown Bakery

118 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Ants observed around the three-compartment sink and preparation table. Permit posted but expired.

Walmart Home Office

702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No method available to test heat dish machine - plate temperature.

May 5

Bayou Boys Crawfish Shack & Catering

601 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Dickey's Barbeque Pit

4704 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: Smoked chicken being kept at 131 degrees, brisket at 126 degrees and smoked sausage at 132 degrees. Slaw being kept at 43 degrees, potato salad being kept at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear.

Roll & Fold/5M International

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Triple Eight Hashery/5M International

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Wendy's

2200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on air vents in food preparation area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 2 -- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville; McDonald's, 3805 U.S. 71, Bentonville; The River Grill, 1003 McClain Road, Bentonville

May 3 -- Brain Freeze Sno & Whips, 604 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

May 4 -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 105 S. Dixieland Road, Suite H, Lowell; GPC-Food Store, 508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville; GPC-Kiosk, 508 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville; Walmart International, 701 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; J Street-Kiosk, 2608 S.W. J St., Bentonville; Lil Hawk's Children's Academy, 912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, 2401 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Ramen Nara, 301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers; Redbird-Food, 2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Redbird-Kiosk, 2403 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Ruth Hale Barker Middle School, 500 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville; Subway, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers; Walmart Supply Chain, 311 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Home Office-Kiosk, 702 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville; Wild About Learning Academy, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

May 5 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Jimmy John's, 2004 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3, Rogers; Meals On Wheels, 2004 S. 13th St., Rogers; RBC Snack Bar, 3500 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Woodland Academy, 2701 W. New Hope Road, B, Rogers



