Calendar 5-16-22

Beginning Monday, May 16

New Community hosts

revival

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to revival at 7 p.m. on the following dates with these pastors: Monday, Antionyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center; and Tuesday, Patrick Lockett, apostle of New Community.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting underway at the courthouse Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Tuesday, May 17

Absentee applications

available

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release. May 17 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. Voters must return the completed application to the county clerk's office in person; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Beginning Tuesday, May 17

Graduation dates set

Area graduations are being held. These include Tuesday, May 17: Dollarway High School, 6 p.m., UAPB's H.O. Clemmons Arena; Wednesday, May 18: Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, noon, school gymnasium; and Friday, May 20: Pine Bluff High School, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Game on Main in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main every other Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. May 17, 31. Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to this new, biweekly program where they will have space to socialize with friends, finish homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess, according to a news release. Game on Main is facilitated by Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle. Game on Main is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org.

Wednesday, May 18

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 19

City to announce summer events

The city of Pine Bluff will host a "Dive into Summer" Community Meeting at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The community is invited to attend and find out about various summer activities for children. There will be an overview of many summer programs and on-site registrations will be available, according to a news release. Other highlights will include an introduction of the "Each One, Reach One" City of Pine Bluff Mentorship Program, The Pine Bluff Promise, a savings program plan, along with health literacy educational updates and an introduction of the CARTI Cancer Center to the community. Organizations interested in showcasing their summer programs for children should contact the mayor's office to reserve a table by May 13. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Waterfowler Hall of Fame

reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Friday, May 20

Art league to host event for Inis Ray

The Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) will honor Inis Danley Ray during a solo art exhibition with a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. The exhibit will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center's main lobby, 211 W. Third Ave. The league invites the community to attend and meet Ray and other area artists and view her work.

Saturday, May 21

House of Bread opens

pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver's license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

Through Friday, May 20

Aquatics Center offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: 1st Prize: $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; 2nd Prize: $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; 3rd Prize: $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release. Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500 word essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.

Saturday, May 21

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Yoga in the Loft every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. People may exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence. The next session is May 21. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

ART Lab: Youth Printmaking event set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Kristin McCaslin, who will lead ART LAB from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and be taught the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Thursday, May 26

County to host active

shooter drill

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the County Sheriff's Office, will conduct an active shooter drill for the county courthouse on May 26 at about 10 a.m. The drill will last no longer than two hours and the courthouse will be closed during the event, according to a news release.