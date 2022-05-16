Sometimes you win over voters by the things you don't say.

Anna Beth Gorman is on the ballot this month in Arkansas, running in the Democratic primary for secretary of state. She has a lot of ideas. But we don't remember her saying the government, controlled by Republicans, is rigging the election system to protect power. Those who put forth that kind of thing don't inspire trust in elections. And you thought only the Trumpers were into such conspiracy theories.

Anna Beth Gorman is executive director of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. She says she wants to increase voter engagement and supports online voter registration. But "not from a partisan side, but from an efficiency side" because online registration would save money for the state. (Arkansas ranks last in the nation in voter turnout and registration. And we're one of eight states not to offer online registration.)

She sounds a lot less partisan than her opponent in this primary. She told the paper, "I want voters to feel confident that their votes will matter and know that I will not tolerate any activities designed to diminish their right to participate in free and fair elections." Which sounds right down the middle for the position she's seeking.

Right down the middle, as in a called strike over the plate.

Arkansas voters deserve to have the two best candidates facing off in November in every race. If they vote FOR Anna Beth Gorman in the Democratic primary for secretary of state, they'd be on their way.