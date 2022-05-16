Former Toledo WR commits to Arkansas

Former Toledo receiver Matt Landers of St. Petersburg, Fla., orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Sunday after wrapping up an official visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

Landers, 6-5, 201 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over Auburn, Miami and other programs.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was on the Georgia staff from 2016-19 and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain served as a special teams analyst for the Bulldogs in 2017 and special teams coordinator in 2019.

Knowing Pittman, Fountain and other staff members made Landers feel comfortable. He also likes offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' scheme.

"Really just a great fit," said Landers, who plans to report to Fayetteville on May 30. "Great organization. Great offensive coordinator, great receivers coach and great staff. Like I said, just familiar faces. Really just the relationships, the energy, the culture coach Pitt is forming at Arkansas."

Other familiar faces include director of player development Fernando Velasco, who was in Athens, Ga., from 2017-19, and director of strength and conditioning Jamil Walker, who was also at Georgia for three years prior to coming to Fayetteville.

An ESPN 3-star prospect out St. Petersburg Lakewood in 2017, Landers chose Georgia over Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan and other schools.

He redshirted at Georgia in 2017 and played from 2018-20 and had 12 catches for 132 yards and 1 touchdown before transferring to Toledo last year.

He had 20 receptions for 514 yards (25.7 yards per catch) and 5 touchdowns at Toledo in 2021. His receiving yardage was third best on the team.

Landers' best games were against Eastern Michigan when he had 5 catches for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Middle Tennessee State with 4 receptions for 137 yards and 1 touchdown. Landers entered the NCAA transfer portal May 3, which is two days past the May 1 deadline.

Because he is a graduate transfer, the deadline does not impact his ability to play next season.

Landers is the seventh scholarship player to announce a transfer to Arkansas. Other transfers include Georgia's Latavious Brini, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.