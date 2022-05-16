



DEAR HELOISE: A few days ago, I asked my 36-year-old son what type of retirement plan he had set up. And after a minute or two, he said he and his wife do not have a retirement plan of any kind.

I was shocked, because both have college degrees, both have very good jobs they enjoy and no children, but they seem to spend nearly every penny they earn. They both have employers who have people who'll help them buy stock or set up a financial plan for retirement, but neither of them has taken advantage of this free service.

I've since discovered from friends that their adult children also have not set up any kind of retirement savings, and a couple of them have sons and daughters who are in their late 40s. All of us have tried to stress to our children how important saving for the future is and how quickly time will pass. Sadly, it falls on deaf ears. To be old and poor in this country is no laughing matter.

What can I do or who can my son talk to about the value of saving money? With good health and a little luck, most of us live to a nice ripe old age.

-- Miles H., Troy, Mich.

DEAR READER: The first thing they need to do is talk to a financial planner, who will go over their expenses and set up goals for them, as well as a budget to live on. Have them ask friends who they recommend or use and if they've been happy with the results. They can also take advantage of programs offered by their employers, which is usually done as an automatic withdrawal before the employee sees his or her paycheck.

Retirement creeps up on many people, who are then totally unprepared and might not be able to retire. It's not too late to start planning for the future.

DEAR READERS: If you have an extra five to 10 minutes before you have to leave the house:

• Make sure there is plenty of water and food for your pets.

• Place dirty dishes in the dishwasher.

• Take a soft rag and shine your shoes.

• Hang up any clothing you draped over the exercise bike or chair.

• Wipe down the kitchen counter.

DEAR HELOISE: I travel a lot for my job, and sometimes I'm gone for two weeks at a time. I've learned to pack lightly and sensibly. Here are a few of my hints:

1. Place heavy items at the bottom of the suitcase.

2. Roll T-shirts and blue jeans, but never a suit or good dress.

3. Put shoes sole to sole, then place shoes in a shower cap.

4. Use only travel-size containers unless you'll be traveling longer than 10 days. In that case, take two of everything in travel size.

5. Put your business card in a name tag on your luggage.

6. Put hanging clothes in plastic dry cleaner bags to keep them from wrinkling.

-- Darren L., Slidell, La.

