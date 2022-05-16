• John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is recovering from a stroke but is "feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage," a statement released by his campaign read.

• Laura Minnick, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a 3-month-old girl's November 2018 death at the day care facility she operated in her Maplewood, Mo., residence.

• Andre Dickens, Democratic mayor of Atlanta, announced during a state party dinner that the city is submitting a formal bid to host the national party's convention and said officials are "going to do everything in our power to bring the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Atlanta, Georgia."

• Mark Graham, who runs the Star Inn at Vogue, a rural English pub, said he was asked by the fashion magazine British Vogue to change the name of his bar and in a response letter to Conde Naste Britain chief operating officer Sabine Vandenbroucke, he wrote, "it is a categorical NO."

• Dean Scott, police chief in Pearl, Miss., said a 9-week-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition and on a ventilator after officers arrested her 20-year-old mother on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse for repeatedly throwing the infant to the ground.

• Quin Rudin, 45, of Chino, Calif., pleaded guilty in Virginia to wire fraud schemes that, prosecutors estimate, cost the U.S. up to $65 million and included exaggerated tax returns for professional athletes and exploitation of federal pandemic relief programs.

• Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian filmmaker who won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize in 2020 for his movie "There Is No Evil," said in an Instagram post that security forces arrested several producers and confiscated their film equipment during raids conducted in recent days.

• Shannon Dozier Ballew, of Monroe, La., and Krisha Williams, of Many, La., received Master of Arts in teaching degrees on the same day their children graduated with Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

• Frank James, the 62-year-old man accused of shooting up a New York City subway train in an attack last month that wounded 10 people, pleaded innocent to committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.