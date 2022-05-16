Is it summer already?

Last Sunday night, Mother Nature flipped the switch that said it was now summer--the heat and humidity went sky high. It was not a pleasant week to be out gardening, but as gardeners, we still garden--hopefully early in the day. I have also had to water daily to help the young plants get established. I have heard a lot of complaints about the weather this week and how hard it is to handle--I think we just didn't have a chance to acclimate to the heat with a gradual process. It went from great to awful in a nanosecond. Yesterday, our family gathered at my son's house to celebrate his birthday by helping him get his garden back in shape. We opted to work early to beat the heat, but we would have actually been better off waiting until the afternoon when it got overcast and cloudy. It was miserable in the morning, but his yard is coming together. We went to a friend's birthday party last night and boy did it blow and rain. The weather is actually much nicer this morning because of it.

It was a slower-paced week last week, so I did have time to get things done in the yard. I had my Sunday School class for dinner. We have still been doing zoom classes, so it is nice to see each other face-to-face every now and then.

I also did a program at Plantopia on Saturday, and we lucked out with milder weather and a breeze that morning, so it was a nice event. So many plants to talk about and of course, I bought more before I left.







