JUCO D-tackle considering visit to Arkansas

Arkansas is hoping to add another defensive lineman to its roster, and on Sunday the Razorbacks offered junior college lineman Taylor Lewis.

Lewis, 6-3, 295 pounds, of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., received offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon State and Louisiana Tech last week to go along with ones from Colorado State, Liberty, Arkansas State, UAB and other schools.

He has been communicating with Coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant coach Keith Jones.

“Coach Adams seems to be family oriented and I like that about a coach,” Lewis said.

He recorded 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass breakup as a sophomore. Lewis was named a unanimous All-Southern California Football Association first-team selection.

Lewis was also named to the Region III All-California Community College team.

He was selected to the JCGridiron All-America second team. Lewis plans to enroll at his new school this summer, and an official visit to Fayetteville on May 25 is a possibility.

“It isn’t officially set up yet,” he said.

Lewis played his high school football at Kenwood Academy in Chicago.