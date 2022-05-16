Marijuana sales in top 5 list for Garland County sellers

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County's two medical marijuana dispensaries' sales through the first four months of the year ranked in the top five, making Garland the only county with two top-five dispensaries.

According to the sales report the state revenue agency released earlier this week, the 962.51 pounds Suite 443 reported in January through April sales ranked fourth out of 38 dispensaries. The Malvern Avenue purveyor's April sales, 279.46 pounds, also ranked fourth.

The 876.83 pounds Green Springs Medical reported during the first four months ranked fifth, as did the 222.84 pounds the Seneca Street location reported in April sales.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood ranked first in January through April sales, 1,597.75 pounds, and April sales, 417.92 pounds. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville ranked second, reporting 1,295.02 pounds in January through April sales and 332.02 pounds in April sales.

CROP Co. in Jonesboro ranked third, reporting 994.82 pounds sold during the first four months and 274.82 in April.

Sales are reported in pounds, as the Tax Procedure Act prohibits the state from releasing revenue figures from individual dispensaries. In aggregate, they reported $89.9 million in sales on 15,678 pounds during the first four months of the year.

"On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.45 million each month across the state's 38 dispensaries to purchase approximately 3,919 pounds," the Department of Finance and Administration said.