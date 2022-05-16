• A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to start today in Atlanta. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February. Prosecutors allege that the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home, the indictment says. The Chrisleys also used a film production company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors say. Both Chrisleys are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie Chrisley is also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the Chrisleys, is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns. He is set to stand trial alongside the Chrisleys. The Chrisleys and Tarantino have pleaded innocent to the charges and have been free on bond.

• Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision Song Contest victory, released a music video Sunday of its winning hit "Stefania" that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear. The video was released hours after Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win. It features women soldiers carrying children out of bombed-out buildings, greeting children in shelters and leaving them behind as they board trains. The video credits said it was shot in towns including Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel. Kalush frontman Oleh Psiuk ended his winning performance Sunday night with a plea from the stage: "I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now!" he said. "Stefania" was penned by lead singer Psiuk as a tribute to his mother, but since Russia's invasion it has become an anthem to the nation.