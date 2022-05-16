GOLF

Stricker wins by 6 strokes

Steve Stricker completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title. Stricker's second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. Two consecutive birdies punctuated the dominant performance. He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder's Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory on the 50-and-over tour. Stricker spent nearly two weeks in the hospital during his health scare and lost 25 pounds. His wife, Nicki, served as his caddie. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) struggled in the final round, shooting a 76 and completing the tournament at 6-under 282. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 71 on Sunday for a 5-under 283 overall.

Lee first at Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Lee's 240-yard shot on the par-5 12th hole stopped less than 5 feet from the pin, and the eagle put him in front for good Sunday on the way to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Spieth at birdie-besieged TPC Craig Ranch. Spieth shot a 67 to finish a stroke ahead of Matsuyama (62) and Sebastian Munoz (69), who held or shared the lead the first three rounds. Xander Schauffele had a career-best 61 and tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Thomas (67). Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore turned in a 69 on Sunday for a 16-under 272.

LPGA leader tops Founders

LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and held off Lexi Thompson by two strokes in the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J., for her first victory of the year. The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Lee won her seventh career title and first since taking her first major last year in the Evian Championship. Looking for her first LPGA Tour win since 2019, Thompson closed with six consecutive pars for a 69. Angel Yin (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (72) tied for third at 16 under. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished the tournament at 5-under 285 after a 69 on Sunday.

Albertson holds on at Knoxville

Anders Albertson two-putted for birdie on the final hole for a 4-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Korn Ferry Tour points leader Carl Yuan in the Visit Knoxville Open. Albertson finished at 20 under at Holston Hills Country Club. He also won the tour's 2018 Memorial Health Championship. Yuan shot a 66. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at even-par 280 for the tournament.

BASEBALL

Mets place Megill on IL

Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had an MRI and will take a few days off from throwing, then be reassessed later this week. Megill is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 37 and walking nine in 34 2/3 innings. He has been part of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.

TENNIS

Djokovic dominates

That loss to Carlos Alcaraz seems to have motivated Novak Djokovic to step up his game. A week after his defeat to the 19-year-old Alcaraz in Madrid, Djokovic won the Italian Open without dropping a set on Sunday for his first title of the year. Having missed a large portion of the season because he wasn't vaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title. Now, both Djokovic and Alcaraz need to be considered as top favorites for the French Open, which starts next Sunday. The status of Rafael Nadal, who has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, remains uncertain after the Spaniard's Italian Open ended earlier than expected when his chronically injured left foot began bothering him again. As for the women, the overwhelming favorite is Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked player from Poland who defended the women's title in Rome by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.

BOXING

Charlo claims a 4th belt

Jermell Charlo became the first undisputed super welterweight champion in the four-belt era when he stopped Argentina's Brian Castano in the 10th round of their rematch Saturday night. After an outstanding bout with ample toe-to-toe action, Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) dropped Castano twice in rapid succession in the 10th. Charlo leaped onto the ropes in celebration while the referee was still counting out his opponent, celebrating the addition of Castano's WBO 154-pound title to his WBC, WBA and IBF belts. Charlo survived several impressive early rounds by Castano (17-1-2) in the rematch of the fighters' split draw 10 months ago in Texas. Charlo is only the seventh fighter to simultaneously hold every major title in any weight class since the four-belt era began in 1988.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks on the court during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Turkey's Ons Jabeur during their final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

