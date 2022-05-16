Sections
Rapper Kevin Gates bringing 'Big Lyfe' tour Oct. 13 to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:03 a.m.
Rapper Kevin Gates (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Rapper Kevin Gates, on his "Big Lyfe" tour in support of his third studio album, "Khaza,” due out June 17 on Bread Winner Alumni/Atlantic Records, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Oct.13 in The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock arena's smaller footprint.

Tickets — $39.50-$89.50 plus service charges, with an eight-ticket limit per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based performer's tour, named for one of the songs on the album, kicks off Aug. 18 at Dallas' Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, and wraps up the day after the North Little Rock show, Oct. 14, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

