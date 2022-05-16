Razorbacks fall to No. 5 in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell one place to No. 5 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll following a home series loss to Vanderbilt over the weekend.

The Commodores, who won the series finale 5-0 on Sunday, moved up two places to No. 19 in this week’s poll.

Vanderbilt won 9-6 in 10 innings on Friday. The Razorbacks won 11-6 in the second game, which was completed Sunday morning after it was suspended the night before due to rain.

Arkansas (37-14, 17-10 SEC) is scheduled to play three games at Alabama beginning Thursday in the regular-season finale. The Razorbacks enter the week in a tie with Texas A&M for first place in the SEC West.

The Aggies, who are ranked No. 11 this week, are scheduled to close the season at Ole Miss. Texas A&M holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arkansas, and LSU and Auburn are also alive in the division race.

Top-ranked Tennessee once again leads the group of SEC teams in this week’s rankings. Other teams ranked from the conference are No. 18 Auburn, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 Georgia.

Florida and Ole Miss are unranked, but received votes in the poll.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 74 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. Arkansas has been in the top 10 of 29 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 16

1. Tennessee (45-7)

2. Oregon State (40-11)

3. Virginia Tech (36-11)

4. Stanford (33-14)

5. Arkansas (37-14)

6. Miami (37-14)

7. Texas Tech (35-16)

8. Oklahoma State (34-17)

9. Louisville (35-15)

10. Virginia (37-13)

11. Texas A&M (33-16)

12. Gonzaga (32-13)

13. Notre Dame (31-11)

14. Maryland (41-10)

15. Connecticut (42-10)

16. Southern Miss (38-14)

17. Texas State (41-11)

18. Auburn (35-16)

19. Vanderbilt (34-16)

20. Texas (35-17)

T21. UC Santa Barbara (37-11)

T21. Florida State (32-18)

23. UCLA (33-18)

24. LSU (33-18)

25. Georgia (33-18)