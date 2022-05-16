SOFTBALL

UCA earns No. 4 seed for NISC

The University of Central Arkansas softball team has been invited to play in the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Bears will enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed. Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the 12-team field. The tournament will be held from Friday-26. UCA received a first-round bye and will play its first game on Saturday against either Kansas or George Washington.

UCA compiled a 35-20 record during the regular season in Coach Jenny Parsons' first year. The Bears finished 17-7 in conference play and in third place in the ASUN Tournament.

All games will take place at the TC Colorado Field in Fort Collins, Colo.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA competes at ASUN championships

The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams concluded the ASUN Conference Outdoor Track and Field championships Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., finishing third and seventh respectively.

Tristan LaVan was the standout for UCA as he won the men's 400 meters in 46.77. Jaiden Ventour finished third with a personal record of 47.53. Shamal Sullivan placed fifth with a time of 49.00.

In the men's 400 relay, the team of Kobe Gill, Emmanuel Olie, Suen Wesley and Alec Townsley finished fourth with a time of 41.22.

Jordan Atkins came in second in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.45 time.

Armonte Paulk, Ventour, Sullivan, and LaVan were runner-ups in the men's 1,600 relay with a time of 3:09.42.

Talayssia Sanders, Zadie St. Louis, Symone Quiles, and Tyler Rose came in third in the women's 1,600 relay with a time of 3:43.80.

Rose set a UCA record in the women's 400 meters with a 54.52 time, good for second place.

Julian Haessner placed fourth in the men's 5000 meters with a time of 14:41.85.

Parker Benefield finished fifth in the men's pole vault with a jump 14-10.

Jalal Taylor finished fifth in the men's triple jump with leap of 46-11.

HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS

All-Arkansas Preps nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps spring sports teams (baseball, softball, soccer).

All nominations will be accepted now through May 25.

Season statistics and grade classification, as well as any other pertinent information that may contribute to a potential selection, should be included with the nominations. Those recommendations can be emailed to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or sent via direct message on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.

– Erick Taylor