Troopers: Rollover crash kills man, 18, in Carroll County

An 18-year-old man died after his pickup hit a tree and overturned Sunday night in rural Carroll County, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as Matthew Jay Hausman drove west in a Chevrolet Silverado along Carroll County 601, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The Chevrolet veered off the left side of the highway and struck a tree and rolled onto its roof, the report states.

Troopers said Hausman, who was from Green Forest, died as a result of the wreck.

About five hours earlier, a separate crash in rural Monroe County killed a Chicago man, according to authorities.

Gary Moore, 58, was driving north along Arkansas 17 in a Jeep when the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m, a separate report states. Troopers said the Jeep collided with a northbound Dodge Ram that was turning left onto Arkansas 241.

Moore died as a result of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 191 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures provided by the state Department of Public Safety.