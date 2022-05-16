Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
May 5
Hector Manuel Apodaca Reyes, 22, and Frisco Jeremiah Reid, 30, both of Fayetteville
Kody Leon Henshaw, 26, and Taylor Nicole Treat, 24, both of Fayetteville
Clayton Daniel Lavigne, 25, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Erin Grace Chewning. 24, Ashdown
Carlos Enrique Mendez, 28, and Michal Katharina Richter, 26, both of Fayetteville
Hermilo Millan Solorzano, 43, and Lindsay Nicole Williams, 30, both of Springdale
Nicholas James Roy, 37, and Amy Lynn Ramsey, 46, both of Springdale
Angel Alberto Velarde Hidalgo, 28, Springdale, and Luz Marilin Hernandez Hinojosa, 21, Fayetteville
May 6
Orry Von Alderson, 35, and Brooke Ashlee Parrish, 35, both of Fayetteville
Alvin Kail Chambers Jr., 31, and Alexyss Adanna Scott, 27, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Lee Coursey, 50, and Jacqueline Lee Smith, 57, both of Fayetteville
Jarod Allen James Durham, 33, and Stacy Wilson Coats, 45, both of Fayetteville
Cody DeWayne Faulkenbury, 29, and Stephanie Aileen Elgin Rundle, 27, both of Springdale
Larentc Matthew Garmoe, 26, and Maria Mercedes Serrano, 26, both of Springdale
Briar Mitchell Garrett, 22, and Jerri Lynn Schuman, 21, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Arnulfo Guzman Lemus, 50, and Laura Isabel Melendez Moreno, 30, both of Springdale
Jebidiah Aaron Halcomb, 21, Swansea, Ill., and Kassandra Isabella Lakota Lenn Rhodes, 20, Springdale
Amos Jakuro Maddux, 29, and Adelline Grace Posey, 27, both of Fayetteville
Gregory Lee Miller, 52, Diamond, Mo., and Paula Renae Pedersen, 54, Fayetteville
Aric Wade Reed, 33, and Jeana Elizabeth Carow, 34, both of Farmington
Brian Edward Uptegrove, 58, and Kathleen Elaine Andrews, 57, both of Springdale
Larry Ray Ward, 62, and Bonnie Jean Wilcox, 51, both of Elkins
May 9
Bobby Don Barron, Jr., 40, and Kelley Denise Scott, 42, both of Springdale
Robert Carson Bolding, 19, Bentonville, and Kieran Avery Rayne Kitchens, 18, Tontitown
Craig Jay Brown, 71, and Laurel Anita Ward, 69, both of Fayetteville
James Efton Case, 58, and Michelle Louise Henke, 60, both of Prairie Grove
Wesley Wayne Perry, 22, Siloam Springs, and Casey Renee Rogers, 21, Summers
Taylor Lee Sorrows, 35, and Whitney Erin Doolittle, 31, both of Fayetteville
Aleczander De Aunte Haywood Walter, 22, Fayetteville, and Hannah Marian Taylor, 22, Huntsville
May 10
Braden Eric Branscum, 19, Jonesboro, and Kara Lynette Anderson, 23, Prairie Grove
Thomas Wade Hinton, 50, and Erika Ruth Aggus, 50, both of Fayetteville
Galen Andrew Lambert, 29, and Lillian Victoria Hay, 27, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Brian Main, 31, and Christa Dale Kelly, 26, both of Fayetteville
Corey Rush Montgomery Jr., 25, and Emma Grace Easley, 23, both of Alma
Justin Edward Randall, 38, and Vanessa Dawn Sollenberger, 23, both of Springdale
Chad Kendall Tessaro, 37, and McKenzie Lynn Clark, 29, both of Springdale
May 11
Leonardo Aristoteles Figueiredo, 41, and Ingrid Juliana Cardenas Camacho, 36, both of Springdale
Dallion Joseph Bailey, 22, and Emily Florence Viveiros, 23, both of West Fork
Canyon Dean Bridges, 22, Fayetteville, and Natalee Christine Jones, 22, Tuttle, Okla.
Kenneth David Buck, 26, and Elanor Buxton Jones, 25, both of Fayetteville
DeQuanta Deshun Clark, 27, and Amethyst Jeanette Middleton, 22, both of Fayetteville
Nicolas Garcia Macario, 25, and Marina Elizabeth Aguilar, 30, both of Springdale
Layraan Kalles, 26, and Maryrose Riklon, 23, both of Springdale
Ernest Lee Mayes, 28, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duncan 25, both of Fayetteville
James Dennis Lawrence Warren McGehee, 23, and Savanna Gabrielle Rymel, 26, both of Lowell
Bryan John Yarbrough, 47, and Jennifer Brooke Tharp, 41, both of Lincoln
Dillon Jay Yielding, 35, and Lauren Alexis Carae Clemons, 28, both of Fayetteville