Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 2

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

1049 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cheese sauce at 105 degrees when dispensed from the cheese machine. Chocolate custard mix in top of the unit at 57 degrees and vanilla custard mix in top of the unit at 55 degrees. The unit was switched off.

Noncritical violations: Open box of Magnesol filter powder stored on top of a box of seasoning bottles. Large amount of ice buildup in the freezer. Place current permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

1094 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Three bags of sliced deli meat in the walk-in cooler lack a date of preparation. Three spray bottles with chemicals inside lack a label of the chemical inside the spray bottle.

Noncritical violations: The can opener knife has food residues on the surface. No certified food protection manger on staff.

La Mangonada Restaurant

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: In the walk-in cooler there were no dates of foods products made.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. No paper towels were available at the time for handwashing. In the reach-in freezer, there were food items uncovered.

Leaf Tea House

240 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Walmart Market-Food Store

3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several dented cans such as baby formula, Spaghetti-Os, vegetables, fruit and evaporated milk were on the retail shelves.

Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery

3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: No paper towels at the deli hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

May 3

Beau's Bayou Smokehouse

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The smoker lacks screening.

China Cafe

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several containers of packaged food are stored on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

Delta Delta Delta

920 W. Maple St., U of A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

El Sol Mexican Restaurant

2630 Citizens Drive, Suite 21, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of chile verde stored in the walk-in refrigerator is date marked 4/20/22.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food safety manager certification.

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Plastic protection on fan in walk-in cooler is not clean. In the dry storage room, ceiling lacks repair and needs cleaning.

It's Sa Wrap

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In the refrigerator, a plastic bag with raw meat is stored above a container with vegetables.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Service window with screen and door with screen are not in good condition. Food employee is wearing ring (not plain) and lacks hair protection. Test strips not available. Surfaces of equipment and interior of refrigerators have accumulation of debris/food/grease residues. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Just Like Home Childcare-West

3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Nov. 30, 2021. No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Kappa Kappa Gamma

800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility did not have a maximum registering thermometer or heat measuring test strips for hot water sanitizing dish machine.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw ground beef in a pan on a shelf over bags of lettuce and gallon containers of milk.

Longhorn Steakhouse

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One reach-in refrigerator thermometer is not functioning. A food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Newk's Eatery

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Prep table pizza food ingredients: pizza sauce and pesto sauce at 60 degrees, macaroni and ham 46 degrees. Food employee is wearing bracelet and mixing chicken pasta (ready-to-eat food) with gloves on his hands, but bracelet touched the food.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean. Filters on ventilation hood (pizza oven) lacks cleaning.

Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center

203 Park St., Springdale

Critical violations: Temperature of rinse water is 145 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Warewashing machine, Data Plate Operation Specifications indicated: temperature of wash 155 degrees with rinse at 180 degrees. Thermometers are stuck.

The 107 On Emma

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee washes her hands in sink used to clean utensils. Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hand when she put chopped tomatoes on final preparation. Mop is stored in handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Person who is preparing food wearing rings and bracelet. Test strips not available.

TK Chinese & Thai Hot Foods

2309 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation of employee passing accredited program.

Tontitown Z-Mart

441 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Grilled chicken temping at 125 degrees and potato wedges at 105 in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

U Of A Northwest Quad

1106 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The highest registered reading for the hot water sanitizing conveyor type dishwasher was at 158 degrees.

Zaxby's Restaurant

1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired on Aug. 31, 2021.

Zeta Tau Alpha

530 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Do not have a maximum registering thermometer or test strips for heat sanitizing dish machine to check sanitizing rinse of dish machine.

May 4

Alex's Taqueria

2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available, bottle of chlorine is empty. Prep table in food preparation area with tomatoes chopped, lettuce chopped, ham, chorizo is raw at 50 degrees. Prep table in customer service area with pico de gallo at 45 degrees and cucumber at 47 degrees. Chicharron rojo, chicharron verde, Baracoa, salsa prepared Sunday (05/01) do not have a date marked. Medicines, beauty products, supplements, light bulbs are stored in the shelves with packaged food. Vacuum packaged tilapia/raw fish thawing in the package.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Small refrigerator used to store salsa does not have a thermometer.

Alpha Chi Omega Kitchen

722 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A maximum registering thermometer for dish machines or temperature color changing test strips for dish machines were not available.

Alpha Omicron Pi

712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: For the dish machine, the facility did not have a maximum registering thermometer or temperature test strips.

Con Quesos

2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee cutting raw beef on a table with packages of tortillas stored underneath the table. Flour with a lid stored under the steamer and water from the steamer leaked into the flour.

Noncritical violations: No hand soap at the kitchen sink. No paper towels at the kitchen hand sink or bar hand sink. Posted permit expired on Jan. 14, 2016. Reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure of a footnote.

Elkins High School

345 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: The maximum registering thermometer ran through the mechanical ware washer on five cycles the and temperature never went above 150 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Eureka Pizza

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 08/20/2021. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

King Burrito

1634 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two ceiling tiles are missing in dish room/food preparation area. No consumer advisory.

King Burrito

7420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed the area above the soda nozzles has black residue on the surface.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged duros do not have a label. Retail food permit is expired. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

P & N Fast Food

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is washing and rinsing utensils, but it does not sanitize. Refrigerator in food preparation area raw chicken at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Test strips is not available. Surfaces inside of refrigerator, equipment and three-compartment sinks, in food preparation area, are dirty. Ceiling and floor in food preparation area lack repair. Food preparation area, floor and wall are not clean.

Phi Mu Fraternity

792 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hot water sanitizing dish machine was only heating dishes and utensils to 143 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility did not have a dish machine maximum registering thermometer or test strips for heat sanitizing dish machines.

Shell Superstop

2001 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Super Latina Salvadorena

1106 E. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for chlorine sanitizer is not available. No certified food protection manager documentation.

U of A Einstein Bros. Kiosk

800 Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Orange Juice in back stock fridge was at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

May 5

Alpha Omega Chapter of Delta Gamma

625 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizing cycle of dish machine washed only dishes and utensils to 136 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not currently have a certified food safety manager. Hand sink in dish area did not have hand wash signage. Hand sink in dish area did not have paper towels available.

Chop Sooie

2907 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked pork on grill top hot held 110-118 degrees temperature.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Del Rey Produce

1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Three cans of nacho cheese sauce are dented in the lead/seal. Original bucket of dish detergent is used to store salt.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Garbage dumpster has lid open.

Golden Kolache Bakery

3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mushrooms in the small glass refrigerator at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Hyatt Place

348 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of individually packaged oatmeal is stored on the floor in the dry food storage area. Circular round floor fan shroud in food preparation area lacks cleaning.

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The warewashing employee is donning disposable gloves to prewash dirty dishes and cookware then handled washed pans and cookware without washing his hands and changing gloves. One of the two handwashing sinks in the grill area has a wiping cloth and a wire scrubbing pad in the basin.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing several bracelets and another food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Nin's Place

1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Opening inspection, ambient temperature in prep table 50 degrees. It must be 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation. Facility lacks a drain board. Test strips are not available.

Sushi With Gusto

435 N. Garland Ave., Ark 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Invoices with parasite destruction were not on premises. Batches of rice using time as a public health control were not marked with batch number to associate with production time. No consumer advisory listed.

U of A Hill Coffee-Wild Greens

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Vacuum packed fish has packaging label that instructed product to be removed from packaging prior to thawing.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 2 -- Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers And Spirits, 695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

May 3 -- Chi Omega, 940 W. Maple St., U of A, Fayetteville; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville; Pomfret Dining Hall, 31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; The Hill School Elementary Daycare, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; U Of A The Hill Grill, 1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville; University Of Arkansas Bookstore, 616 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

May 4 -- Kum & Go, 4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1788 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Sigma Chi Fraternity, 618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville; U Of A Athletics, 1229 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville

May 5 -- Baseball Concession-Shiloh Christian School, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Indoor Concession Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Kappa Delta Sorority, 404 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Pi Beta Phi Sorority-Arkansas, 502 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Prism Education Center, 2855 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; U Of A Champions Hall, 811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville



