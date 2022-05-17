3 people killed in crashes on roadways in state

At least three people died on Arkansas roads on Sunday and Monday, Arkansas State Police said.

A 52-year-old Hunstville man was killed when his vehicle struck a deer on Arkansas 295 in Madison County Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary accident report.

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash about 12:25 p.m., according to the report.

It states Dexter Clark was driving a 2000 Honda Shadow north when the vehicle struck a deer in the northbound lane of travel.

Clark was killed after being ejected from the vehicle, the report stated.

An 18-year-old man died after his pickup hit a tree and overturned Sunday night in rural Carroll County, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as Matthew Jay Hausman drove west in a Chevrolet Silverado along Carroll County 601, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The Chevrolet veered off the left side of the highway and struck a tree and rolled onto its roof, the report states.

Troopers said Hausman, who was from Green Forest, died as a result of the wreck.

About five hours earlier, a separate crash in rural Monroe County killed a Chicago man, according to authorities.

Gary Moore, 58, was driving north along Arkansas 17 in a Jeep when the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m, a separate report states. Troopers said the Jeep collided with a northbound Dodge Ram that was turning left onto Arkansas 241.

Moore died as a result of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.