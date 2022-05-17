Arkansas Department of Corrections honored for outreach, recruitment efforts

The Arkansas Department of Corrections has been recognized for its outreach and recruitment campaign.

The Department of Corrections' social media campaign was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the Government Content and Marketing category at the 28th annual Communicator Awards.

The Arkansas DOC Family campaign launched in 2020 and has been applied to all marketing, recruitment and staff appreciation efforts. The campaign spotlights employees who are working to change lives and to facilitate public safety through rehabilitation, offender supervision, facility operation and administrative support.

The department's website, doc.arkansas.gov, also was recognized with the Award of Excellence in the Government Website category.

"It is important that our staff know that we celebrate them, that we value them and that we are proud of them," Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a news release. "Whatever their role is in our family, we are highlighting the work they do and the communities they serve. It is important to tell our stories and to make sure that the communities we're a part of all over Arkansas know the contributions we are making in their communities."

The Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. More than 4,000 entries were received from across the United States and around the world.