Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders' April contributions top $600,000; Chris Jones passes $160,000

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders collected about $601,000 in contributions in April, while Democratic candidate Chris Jones received about $161,000, Sanders and Jones reported Monday.

Campaign finance reports for state candidates for the month of April were due in the secretary of state’s office Monday.

The primary election is next Tuesday, and the primary runoff is June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.

Sanders, of Little Rock, reported raising $533,489.35 in contributions and spending $838,986.62 in April for the primary. That increased her total contribution collections to $12.86 million and total spending to $7.74 million, leaving a balance of $5.12 million on April 30.

For the general election, Sanders reported raising $67,607.95 in April to increase her total contributions and balance to $2.02 million April 30.

Sanders is a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones, of Little Rock, reported raising $156,764.68 and spending $147,364.85 in April for the primary. In total, the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub reported raising $1.79 million and spending $1.71 million, leaving a balance $76,386.08 on April 30 for the primary.

For the general election, Jones reported raising $4,899.25 in April to increase his total contributions and balance to $31,892.80.

Other candidates for governor reported the following figures in their campaign finance reports:

• Republican candidate Doc Washburn of Little Rock raised $22,534.87 in contributions and spent $6,210.76 in April. In total, he received contributions of $51,709.87, loaned his campaign $3,875 and spent $31,783.45, leaving $23,801.42.

• Democratic candidate former state Rep. Jay Martin of Little Rock raised $7,370 and spent $6,732.67 in April for the primary. In total, he raised $35,810 in contributions, loaned his campaign $411 and spent $26,220.67, leaving a balance of $9,917.45.

• Democratic candidate Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock raised $1,700 and spent$6,650.74 last month. In total, she raised $27,625 in contributions and spent $7,450.41, leaving a balance of $20,174.59.

• Democratic candidate Anthony Bland Sr. of Little Rock raised $515 in contributions and spent nothing in April. In total, he had total contributions of $7,043, loaned his campaign $750, and spent $7,261, leaving $532.

• Democratic candidate James “Rus” Russell III of Little Rock raised $442 and spent $463.77 in April. In total, he raised $7,493, loaned his campaign $4,000 and spent $12,421.63, leaving a shortfall of $928.63.

• Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington of Pine Bluff raised $3,235.99 and spent $6,332.51 in April. In total, he raised $19,949.50 and spent $12,717.62, leaving a balance of $7,231.88