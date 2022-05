Conway, 1957: Today the booming Faulkner County seat is home to more than 60,000, with a multitude of chain motels at every Interstate 40 exit. But in 1957 the town counted only about 10,000 people, no interstate and a host of locally owned motels -- like the pictured Trailway Court. This card was mailed to the Auto Showcase of "The Price Is Right" in NYC, with a guess of $2,300.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203