Catfish tagged for prizes in state

Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, and a select few carry a "bonus prize" if someone catches them.

Each of Arkansas' Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a brightly colored tag just behind their dorsal fin. Anyone that catches a tagged fish can send in the tag, regardless of whether they keep the fish or not, for a chance at Bass Pro Shops gift cards ranging from $200 to $800. The deadline to submit the tag is June 30, according to a news release.

"Thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Steve Smith Endowment, we have a little over $5,000 in gift cards to give away," said Maurice Jackson, FCFP coordinator for the AGFC. "We also have two grand prize guided fishing trips. Each trip is a half-day fishing experience with a guide on Beaver Lake for two individuals, also courtesy of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation."

The annual tagged fish promotion began in 2012, and has been successful, officials said. Originally used to gauge the angling effort and success on these locally stocked fishing ponds, the tagged fish promotion has grown into a useful tool to promote additional anglers at some locations.

Anyone catching a tagged fish from family and community locations should send the tags to the AGFC Family and Community Fishing Program, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205. Include your name, address, phone number, location and date of catch. Only one entry per person. Tag returns must be postmarked by June 30. The drawing will be held live on the AGFC's Facebook page at 10 a.m., July 14.

To learn more about locations where these special stockings have been conducted, visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing.