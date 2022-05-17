Centerton man sentenced to 80 years in prison for sexual assault, acquitted on rape counts

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Centerton man was sentenced Monday to 80 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on four counts of sexual assault.

A Washington County Circuit Court jury found Jason Conrad Adkins, 45, guilty late Friday on the sexual assault charges, but acquitted him on two counts of rape, according to Denis Dean, deputy prosecuting attorney.

The jury returned Monday to deliberate a sentence and recommended Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentence Adkins to 20 years on each count. Lindsay ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

The incidents occurred from May 1, 2017, through Feb. 1, 2019, according to court documents.

Adkins is being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond while awaiting transfer to the Arkansas Department of Correction.