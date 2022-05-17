Community Briefs 5-17-22

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County as well as other state parks, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Heritage grants available

Community-based non-profit groups and others interested in supporting the mission of Arkansas Heritage are encouraged to apply for Arkansas Heritage Grants. The deadlines for submitting proposals are June 15 and Oct 17.

Grants cannot exceed $5,000 and for-profit organizations or events are not eligible. Money must go toward the proposed program and not operating costs or infrastructure. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Department of Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism, according to a news release.

The grants are designed to help groups promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas's heritage; increase community-based non-profit groups' abilities to create heritage related programs; foster cooperative efforts among organizations, businesses and government to increase the size and scope of events; and create ongoing components to existing heritage related celebrations.

Details: www.arkansasheritage.com or contact Debra Fithen, grants manager for Arkansas Heritage, at debra.fithen@arkansas.gov.