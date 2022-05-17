Marriage Licenses

Matthew Walton, 25, and Jessica Crow, 26, both of Joplin, Mo.

Tom Thompson, 53, of Little Rock, and Mitten Taylor, 49, of Cabot.

Robert Casey, 26, and Stephanie Calderon, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Tavia Watkins, 28, of Bryant, and Daniel Sarakang, 32, of Little Rock.

Justin Brown, 27, and Sade Wilson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Tonya Scott, 49, of North Little Rock, and Gaylin Bradford, 56, of Jacksonville.

Tanesha Green, 31, and Kameron Carlton, 33, both of Little Rock.

Alessandro Firmino, 27, and Sierra Gogonas, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Katie Shumate, 29, of Sherwood, and David Swartz, 34, of North Little Rock.

Joshua Lambert, 27, and Scarlett Moore, 23, both of Sherwood.

Kristin Hasan, 32, of Malvern, and Gerald Nichols, 24, of Little Rock.

Monica Acevedo, 26, and Jerika Hardaway, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Aliyah Whitfield, 25, and Marquel Boose, 30, both of Conway.

Adeyinka Okunade, 35, of Meridan, Miss., and Rebecca Amponsah, 36, of Little Rock.

Jaylon Marshall, 24, of Warren, and Jamie Ruffins, 27, of Little Rock.

Jerome Tobias, 51, and Tiffany Davis, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1708. Erika Todd v. Bill Todd.

22-1715. Anthony Sams v. Louann.

22-1716. San Vasquez v. Victor Juarez.

22-1718. Glenn Gray v. Cynthia Gray.

22-1720. Kamisha Adams v. Clyde Adams.

22-1721. Ryan Lewis v. Anthony Lewis.

GRANTED

19-3660. Troy Lewis Sr. v. Develyn Lewis.

20-3252. Broderick Ghant v. Yasmine Ghant.

21-608. Elizabeth Scott v. Panama Craig.

21-1188. Don May v. Gundega Nigale

21-1761. Ashley Huntsman v. Jeremy Huntsman.

21-2246. Dorlesa Ousley v. Kentrell Ousley.

22-852. Elissie Railey v. Terry Railey.

22-1082. Sylvia Rivera v. Teodoro Avelino.

22-1203. Francis Santiago v. Ashley Santiago.