Delta festival to host artisans

The 13th annual Delta Arts Festival will feature art, music, literature and film in downtown Newport, including Pine Bluff-area artists.

The festival will be June 3-4 and is expected to bring in 200 visual artists, 40 authors, 27 concerts and 10 film screenings. Events begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the two-day festival, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff-area visual artists Nancy Abernathy, James Hayes, Belinda Lawson, Elizabeth Sadler and Jan Sutton will be displaying and selling their work.

They will join artists, authors, musicians and filmmakers from more than six states and 79 communities in Arkansas, according to the release.

A two-square-block area will feature 16 separate venues for participants. The majority of the visual arts booths contain fine art, yet a selection of woodworking and craft arts will also be part of the visual arts portion of the show. The festival will also feature four free adult workshops, four free youth workshops and a youth art contest.

Children's books, romance, nonfiction and more will be available while patrons have the opportunity to interact with writers. The literary portion of the show will feature two workshops for aspiring writers.

Four stages will feature music. Blues, country, rock, heavy metal, gospel and Christian music will all be part of the eclectic mix of the festival. Solos, duos and full bands will all play during 27 concerts.

The Delta Arts Festival is working with the Arkansas Cinema Society to provide a screening of up to 10 films. Short films, student films, and feature length films will all be part of the screenings in the new Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall in downtown Newport.

Five restaurants and a number of food trucks will offer food during the festival. Patrons can bring a lawn chair, sit at one of the stages, and listen to music while eating.

For event times and details, visit www.deltaartsfestival.com or on Facebook @deltaartsfestival.