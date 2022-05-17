Former Texarkana high school teacher charged with 6 counts of sexual assault involving student

TEXARKANA -- A former Arkansas High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been formally charged with six felonies.

Edward Jasiel Hernandez, 25, was arrested March 30 on four counts of sexual assault. Documents filed Monday by the Miller County prosecuting attorney's office list six counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl. The assault allegedly occurred in January and February.

The documents specify that each count represents a "separate and distinct" occasion of sexual abuse by someone employed in the alleged victim's school or by her school district and who is in a position of trust and authority over her.

If convicted, Hernandez faces six to 30 years and a fine up to $15,000 on each of the six counts.

School district spokesperson Genia Bullock previously said Hernandez was employed as a teacher from Aug. 9, 2021, until Feb. 28. He reportedly resigned after being confronted by a principal who intended to place him on leave during the investigation, the affidavit states.

Hernandez was reportedly warned by school administrators in October regarding his interactions with female students. The girl's parents informed police Feb. 26.

As a condition of his $60,000 bond, Hernandez is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carlton Jones.

Hernandez is expected to appear in June for arraignment.