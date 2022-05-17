Friendship leader plans to serve

Jefferson County graduation schedule

m Today, May 17: Dollarway High, 6 p.m., UAPB H.O. Clemmons Arena

m Wednesday, May 18: Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, noon, school gymnasium

m Friday, May 20: Pine Bluff High, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center

Editor's note: This is the 10th of 14 entries in a series honoring Jefferson County's class of 2022.

Becoming valedictorian of Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus was no surprise to Mikayla Pugh, but she still feels honored.

"I've always made good grades," the 4.0-grade point student said. "That's one of those things I expected to happen in my life."

Admittedly, the books come easy to her.

"I can say that positively," Pugh said. "The only problem I've had is with math. With the science, that's probably going to be difficult. I'm not saying I can't do it, but I have to put more effort into it, which I believe I can do."

Pugh and her classmates will receive their diplomas at noon Wednesday at Friendship's gymnasium. The school is located at 1501 W. 73rd Ave.

Pugh's success comes from setting a vision for reaching her goals. She plans to major in biology and start her college career at either National Park College in Hot Springs or Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

The vision for how to get to college has already been crystallized. Pugh enrolled in the National Guard last September to help pay for her education, and she plans to become an officer before she fulfills her eight-year commitment.

Just maybe, National Guard life will help Pugh fulfill her next vision: a doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"I've always liked eyes," Pugh said. "Back in ninth grade, I got my second pair of eyeglasses. My mom and I were discussing my future, and I decided I didn't want to be a dermatologist anymore because that's a whole lot of extra work. Even though it pays good, I didn't want to deal with all that extra skin. People's skin be weird, so I didn't want to deal with all that. I like to help people, but that might creep me out a little too much."

Despite all her interest in science, Pugh gravitates toward English as her favorite subject.

She's also pretty good at visual art. Friendship Principal Anitra Rogers said Pugh submitted a cover design for a regional yearbook contest.

"I like all art, but I tend towards cartoony art," she said.

And if her sketches don't bring a smile, the way she communicates just might.

"She's very quiet, but once she opens up and starts talking, it's magnifying," Rogers said. "She's very easy to get along with, has a very infectious smile, and she works the front office, so she's a leader inside and outside of the classroom."

Pugh has attended Friendship since it was Southeast Arkansas Preparatory School. Friendship Aspire Schools took over the high school in July 2020 after Southeast Arkansas Prep's charter was revoked amid financial and academic problems.

"It's a small school. It's tight-knit," Pugh said. "When people think about Friendship school, they think about the elementary school. When they think about the high school, they think about what it used to be, which takes away from what it is. People here really know each other; even if you come here new, you'll probably know most of everyone by the end of the week or something."

The teachers, for the most part, have made Friendship successful the past two years, she said.

"When Ms. Rogers came here, she started putting things together a little bit better," Pugh said.

When not studying or drawing, Pugh can probably be found working out in a gym. In the classroom, her brain is getting the most exercise, and her drive to succeed is sustained.

"She is self-motivated," Rogers said. "She is a go-getter. All you have to do is tell her once. Give her the assignment, and she's going to go the extra mile to get it done."

Pugh's secret to success is staying focused so her vision can be realized and putting in extra effort when necessary. A future so bright is best achieved by reaching short-term goals, in her view.

"I think short-term," Pugh said. "Get this done, and it'll eventually lead to something else. You get everything tight-knit, it may not seem like it, but it eventually leads somewhere else. I don't go into every project thinking, oh, I've got to look toward the very distant future. I just think about the now. Think about what you have to do now."

Mikayla Pugh's ultimate academic goal is to obtain an optometry degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

