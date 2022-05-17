DEAR HELOISE: I love reading your column and have done so for years.

In order to save water when cleaning bottles and jars for recycling, I fill the container halfway with water, add a small dot of dishwashing liquid, put the lid or cap back on tightly, and shake. Substances that are sticky, such as peanut butter, are able to be removed if allowed to sit for a time and given a vigorous shake every now and then. Containers generally do not have to be sparkling clean to be acceptable for recycling.

Also, to save water and energy on laundry, I regularly spot-treat areas of the garment -- such as where deodorant was used or the collar -- with warm water, as tolerated by the fabric, working in a little bar or dish soap. The load of laundry can be washed in cold water and still have soil removed. I put the warm water in the sink and use it for multiple garments. Of course, hang to dry whenever possible.

-- Lisa G., Middlebury, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: A friend gave me a suggestion for starting avocado seeds after seeing a seed in water on my kitchen counter.

Clean the seed completely and wrap it in a damp paper towel. Put the wrapped seed in a zip-top plastic back and seal the bag closed. Put the bag in a cabinet. After about three weeks, the seed will show signs of roots and can then be planted in a pot.

I've started about a dozen seeds this way. I'll probably not live long enough to see any avocados, but the sense of accomplishment is also gratifying. I love your column and the advice you pass along.

-- Karan Llewellyn, Pace, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: To the lady who was getting confused about her medication in Culpepper, Va.: Every pharmacy around my hometown will give you a pill container for free to keep your medications straight. If your pharmacy doesn't give you one, then you can go to discount stores to buy inexpensive ones.

-- Tom Grant, Escanaba, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: I use a wire brush (the kind used to scrape off paint) to clean the brushes on the vacuum cleaner after each use. Be careful cleaning the wire brush. I also use a wet rag to clean the cord to keep from rubbing a dirty cord against the wall or baseboards.

-- Rae Philpott, Denton, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: A thrifty practice I learned from my brother-in-law is to save paper towels used for "clean" tasks like drying washed fruits or hands and use them again for dirtier tasks. I store them next to the stove in a glass container so they are handy for clean-up jobs.

-- Kathy Burkholder, Greenfield, Ill.

