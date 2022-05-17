• Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he anticipates "returning to work in the Senate later this week" and thanked "the medical team for their excellent care" at George Washington University Hospital, where he is under observation following a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head.

• Steve Lehmann, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer, said a dog named Myla was rescued within five minutes after her owners reported they lost the pup overboard a boat in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

• Shawn Ginder, 38, was in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house in Bass Lake, Calif., to evade his arrest in suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run in Fresno, Calif., in which a 29-year-old woman's body was dragged more than 8 miles to a hotel parking lot, authorities say.

• Michelle Pate, the state biologist who leads South Carolina's sea turtle nesting program, said wildlife officials and volunteers are "excited and optimistic for a great nesting season for sea turtles along our coast."

• Nadia James, a single mom of New Orleans, graduated with a bachelors degree in criminal justice as one of four students named valedictorian at Dillard University, a historically Black college.

• Jeffery Strugg, a 31-year-old man convicted of murder in Selma, Ala., more than a decade ago, surrendered in Mobile County a day after escaping a minimum-security corrections center in Prichard, Alabama Department of Corrections officials said.

• Evan Spiegel, Snapchat co-founder, and his wife, Miranda Kerr, are paying off student loan debt for 285 graduates at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles in hopes that the gift "will empower graduates to pursue their passions."

• Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will join the U.S. Supreme Court as the first Black female justice, met with 21 high school students from School Without Walls in Washington, D.C., who had participated in a mock court arguing about their constitutional rights regarding political speech and search and seizure.

• Sgt. Julie Ballou, of the Vancover, Wash., Police Department, said investigators probing child pornography had no evidence that Arby's or its franchise owner was aware that a restaurant manager urinated into a milkshake mix that might have been served to dozens of people in a 16-second video they found.