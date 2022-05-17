Little Rock board votes to call Aug. 9 capital-improvement bond referendum

A special election on whether to extend a local property-tax levy for capital improvements and issue bonds is set to take place Aug. 9 in Little Rock after members of the city board adopted an ordinance calling the election Tuesday evening.

Board members approved the election ordinance in a voice vote.

Voters will be presented with six ballot questions asking them to authorize funding for streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks and recreation (including the zoo), the Little Rock Port industrial park and construction of a new district court facility.

If voters give approval in August, three mills will be extended and tied to bonds with the maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million, according to the ordinance approved Tuesday.

Each mill equals the dollar amount of tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

The last time the local capital-improvement mills were extended via referendum was September 2012.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore shepherded the bond proposal through the city board over the past few months.

City board members previously voted to pursue a 20-year stated term on the debt with two bond issuances and later adopted a framework of categories for the planned spending.