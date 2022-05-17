City planners to vote

on Walmart request

A rezoning request for the hotel on Walmart Inc.'s new campus is on the agenda for today's Bentonville Planning Commission meeting.

The land where the hotel and welcome center are to be built is currently zoned as a general commercial area. Walmart is asking for that property to be added to a previously approved planned unit development.

Commissioners will vote on the request at their 4 p.m. meeting.

The hotel is one of several amenities, such as a fitness center and child care center, that will be available on the 350-acre campus. A virtual tour of the site, available on Walmart's "new home office" webpage, shows the hotel on the corner of Southeast J and Eighth streets.

Construction for some buildings has begun at the campus property on the east side of Southeast J Street between East Central Avenue and Arkansas 102.

The webpage for Walmart's new "home office" states: "Our campus regularly hosts associates from all over the world, and we want them to enjoy comfortable rooms and convenient access to their meeting space and campus amenities when they visit the Walmart home office for training and meetings."

-- Serenah McKay

Walmart to report

1Q earnings today

When Walmart Inc. reports its first-quarter earnings today, analysts will be looking to see if the retailer is benefiting from shoppers feeling the pinch of inflation and high gas prices.

The earnings report and related materials will be available at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will host a conference call for investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging in to http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about noon.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.48 for the quarter. In last year's first quarter, the Bentonville-based retailer earned $1.69 per share.

Walmart's shares closed Monday at $148.21 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 16 cents, or 0.11%. Its shares have traded between $132.01 and $160.77 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

State index edges up

to end day at 800.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 800.79, up 0.55.

"Wall Street closed mixed on Monday, in part due to a downbeat Chinese economic report offset by news that the second-largest economy in the world could see significant demand recovery after positive signs that the coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.