North Little Rock police: Shots fired after graduation ceremony, no injuries reported

North Little Rock police were investigating Tuesday night after shots were fired following North Little Rock High School's graduation ceremony, a police spokesperson said.

No injuries had yet been reported from the shots that rang out outside Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock after the ceremony, North Little Rock police Lt. Amy Cooper said.

Cooper could not yet say how many shots were fired, but said she hoped to release more information shortly.

The incident comes less than a week after a man opened fire on a crowd near the end of the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation, killing Michael Jordan, 39, and wounding three others.

The suspect, Charles Johnson, 25, was wounded in a gunfight with police and is charged with first-degree murder and three first-degree battery counts.