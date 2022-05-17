Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Brenda Case, 38, of 1810 Theodore Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Case was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,250 bond.

• Wendy Moss, 47, of 114 S. Duncan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and delivery of drugs. Moss was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Kainna Johnson, 27, of 1737 W. Reap Drive Apt. A in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Luis Colungarodriguez, 37, of 1423 Canal St. in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Colungarodriguez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Hannah Dunlap, 33, of 41 S. Grand Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Dunlap was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Jokon, 19, of Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and theft by receiving. Jokon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Allan Sevilla, 18, of 1405 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and sexual extortion. Sevilla was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dean Meacham, 40, of 5909 Wilkerson St. 160 in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Meacham was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

• Jason Adkins, 45, of 701 Reaislin St. in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Adkins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Angela Watts, 41, of 2209 Magnolia Drive in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watts was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jonathan Ralston, 42, of 11478 Jim Hall Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Sunday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ralston was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Betty Riley, 38, of 12848 Douglas Lane in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.