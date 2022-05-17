FOOTBALL

Watson to meet with NFL

NFL officials will meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league continues to investigate whether he violated its personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Monday. Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, is scheduled to speak with the league's representatives in Texas, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Watson is facing potential discipline by the league, which is independently investigating his actions while he was with the Houston Texans. Commissioner Roger Goodell said as recently as April 28 at the NFL draft that there was no timeframe on any possible ruling on Watson. Reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the planned meeting on Twitter. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told the AP he will leave it to the NFL to discuss its schedule of interviews, but he assumes that "Watson will be interviewed at great length soon." The meeting with league officials is a significant development for Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in March with the Browns after initially turning down a trade to Cleveland. In March, two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints from 10 women. He has denied all wrongdoing and said during a news conference with the Browns in April that he "never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life."

Packers extend CB

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn't been announced. ESPN first reported the deal. Alexander, 25, was a second-team selection in All-Pro voting in 2020 but played just four games last season before getting sidelined by an injured right shoulder. Alexander returned to play in the Packers' 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Packers in passes defensed each of his first three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was an alternate in 2019.

HOCKEY

Knights fire DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights fired Coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization, but also said the team was looking for a fresh voice roughly four months before training camp opens. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal. The Golden Knights at one point were first in the Pacific Division but after 82 games found themselves three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference despite acquiring center Jack Eichel in a trade with Buffalo and other moves along the way designed to make them a perennial championship contender. DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2 1/2 seasons after being named in January 2020 to replace Gerard Gallant, who guided the team to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18 and back to the playoffs in 2019. Gallant has the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semifinals this season.

Islanders promote assistant

The New York Islanders have hired longtime Barry Trotz assistant and right-hand man Lane Lambert to succeed him as coach. It's Lambert's first head coaching job in the NHL. Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench. Lambert, 57, has worked on Trotz's staff the past 11 years with Nashville, Washington and New York. He has a Stanley Cup ring from the Capitals' run in 2018. Lambert said he received Trotz's blessing to take the job.

BASEBALL

Royals fire hitting coach

The Kansas City Royals fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt to fill his role Monday in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors this season. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox, and their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues. The Royals began the day 12-20 and 6 1/2 games behind the Twins in the AL Central. Zumwalt was hired as a scout in 2011 but more recently has spearheaded a shift in hitting development within the Royals' minor league program. The results last season were evident in Bobby Witt Jr. earning the Minor League Player of the Year award from Baseball America and MJ Melendez taking the Joe Bauman Award as the minor league home run champ. Both of those players are with the big league club this season. Keoni DeRenne will remain the assistant hitting coach and Mike Tosar the special assignment hitting coach.

BASKETBALL

Rondo facing accusations

A Louisville, Ky., woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life. News outlets reported the woman alleged Rondo "became enraged" last week during a confrontation and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court. She said in the EPO that Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn. Rondo returned and beat on a window with a gun before giving the gun to former Louisville Metro Police interim chief Yvette Gentry and leaving. Two days after the alleged incident occurred, a judge granted the woman the protective order. The judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and to stay at least 500 feet away from her. Rondo played 39 games last season between the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He has played with eight other NBA clubs, including the Boston Celtics from 2006-14 after being drafted 21st overall in 2006.