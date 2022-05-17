Pedestrian, 32, fatally struck in Conway County, troopers say

An Opello man died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Conway County, troopers said.

Travis Frank Sponer, 32, was struck while heading north along Arkansas 9 around midnight, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

An unknown vehicle hit Sponer from behind, knocking him into a ditch, the report states. Troopers said he died as a result of his injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Transportation indicate at least 192 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.