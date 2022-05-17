State police investigating Greenwood School District allegations

GREENWOOD -- Arkansas State Police is investigating allegations of criminal acts that purportedly took place on a school bus.

Bill Sadler, police spokesman, said via email Monday the investigation began May 6. The Greenwood School District bus was transporting students involved in a school-sanctioned sporting event.

Special agents of Arkansas State Police's criminal investigation division are collecting statements and evidence that will be part of a criminal case file, according to Sadler. When the investigation is finished, this file will be turned over to the "prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction," who will use the investigation to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against people reported to be involved in the incident.

Dan Shue is the prosecuting attorney for the state's 12th Judicial District, which includes Greenwood.

Suzanne Wilson, assistant superintendent for the School District, said in an emailed statement Monday matters of student safety are a top priority for the district.

"We are cooperating with authorities and conducting a thorough and robust investigation into the allegations to assure the safety of students," Wilson said. "Since this matter involves the actions of students and staff, the district will have no further comment as applicable law provides for the confidentiality of such matters."



