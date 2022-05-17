STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UCA’s Cleveland wins ASUN award | ASU vs. Ole Miss canceled | ATU fifth at NCAA Championships





BASEBALL

UCA righty Cleveland again grabs ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week

East End native Tyler Cleveland earned ASUN Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season after throwing nine innings in Central Arkansas' 2-1 series-opening win at Jacksonville State on Friday.

The sophomore tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and allowed just one run on six hits, tossing a career-high 131 pitches. Now with seven wins, Cleveland is tied for the most in the ASUN and ranks second with 91 strikeouts.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU's midweek matchup vs. Ole Miss canceled

Ole Miss has called off today's game against Arkansas State due to travel and scheduling circumstances. The Rebels were slated to visit Jonesboro's Tomlinson Stadium after routing the Red Wolves 15-5 in five innings Feb. 23 in Oxford, Miss.

ASU will conclude its season with a three-game set at Louisiana-Monroe beginning Thursday, needing a sweep to stay in contention for a Sun Belt Conference tournament berth.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech fifth at NCAA Championships

The Arkansas Tech men's golf team is fifth after the first round of the NCAA Division II National Championship Monday at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

The Wonder Boys shot a 9-over 297 and are two strokes back of third-place Colorado State Pueblo and four shots ahead of the team cut line to advance to medal match play.

ATU's opening round was highlighted by performances from Francois Jacobs and Holden Hamilton. Jacobs posted the lowest score on the team as he shot a one-under 71. He is tied for fifth. Hamilton posted an even par 72 and is tied for ninth.

Arkansas Tech remains paired with Colorado Mesa and the University of Charleston for the second round today. Hamilton will be the first Wonder Boy to tee-off at 8:20 a.m. Central while Jacobs will be the last on the course with a tee time slated for 9:04 a.m.

The NCAA Division II National Championship concludes Friday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services



