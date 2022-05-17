Super Quiz: Baby

1. Term for people born between 1946 and 1964.

2. Term for a person, usually a woman, who is trained to assist women in childbirth.

3. This small rubber or plastic object is put in a baby's mouth to stop it from crying.

4. What or who was the "baby" in the 1938 film "Bringing Up Baby"?

5. Who portrayed Jane Hudson in the 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

6. Richard Hauptmann was executed for kidnapping this 20-month-old baby.

7. Bank robber Lester Gillis is known by the aliases George Nelson and ----------.

8. African primates galagos or nagapies are commonly known as "-------- babies."

9. What "first" is claimed by baby Louise Brown?

ANSWERS:

1. Baby boomers

2. Midwife

3. Pacifier

4. A leopard

5. Bette Davis

6. The son of Charles Lindbergh

7. Baby Face Nelson

8. Bush

9. First "test-tube baby"