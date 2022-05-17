Williams takes hiscoaching to UAM

MONTICELLO, Ark. -- Tre' Williams has been hired as the newest linebackers coach for the University of Arkansas at Monticello after spending this past season as a graduate assistant at the University of Central Florida.

"Tre' comes to us with experience as a coach and as a player from the Power 5 level," Athletic Director and Head Coach Hud Jackson said. "He will be a great fit here. He is a detailed person who wants and will build strong relationships with his players! We are happy to welcome him to our family!"

Williams is a former Auburn University linebacker who earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2017. His career included 188 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and a pair of pass breakups.

During the 2020 season, he joined the Thompson High School football staff in Alabaster, Ala. His role was to coach and develop freshman linebackers, as well as help assist with the varsity team.

He also signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019, had stints with two other NFL teams, and also played with the LA Wildcats in the XFL. He's a former Alabama prep all-state performer from Mobile.

"My wife and I feel very blessed to call Monticello our new home," Williams said. "We are so excited for this opportunity and look forward to being a catalyst for change. This football program has a bright future and I'm thankful to be a part of what's ahead. I would like to thank God first, my family and my previous leadership. I wouldn't be as prepared as I am to serve this team if not for any of these people."