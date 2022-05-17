Woman's car shot at; occupants safe

A 23-year-old woman's car was struck by gunfire at the intersection of West 22nd and South Summit streets while driving to her grandmother's house with a child Friday evening, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police responded to a shots-fired call about 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the woman and 7-year-old child.

The woman told police she was heading to South Battery Street when she noticed a pickup following closely behind her with the bright lights on. She noted one person was sitting in the bed of the truck.

She heard two to three shots and saw her rear windshield shatter.

Officers collected shell casings near the intersection and noted a single gunshot to the rear of the windshield, the report states.

17-year-old shot in ankle, officers say

Officers responded to UAMS Hospital at about 3:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a juvenile shot, according to police reports.

Upon arrival they found a 17-year-old juvenile with two gunshot wounds in the left ankle. The victim told police he was walking between 55th Street and Larch Road when someone shot him.

Officers located blood coming out of a residence in the 5400 block of Larch Road.

The juvenile's mother told officers she had picked up her son near the location and transported him to the hospital, the report says.